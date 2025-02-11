The incident occurred at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) where the victim was a student of the VLSI department

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Listen to this article Female student dies after 'falling' from university building in West Bengal x 00:00

An MTech student of a university in West Bengal's Nadia district died on Monday evening allegedly after falling from a building on the campus, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) where the victim was a student of the VLSI department.

It is alleged that she jumped from the five-storied Academic Building of the varsity shortly after she was "caught cheating" during an examination.

She was taken to the Haringhata Rural Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Angry students put up a blockade on the nearby National Highway-12, which was lifted late at night.

The police have started investigating the matter. The state-run university was recently in the news after a purported viral video showed a senior female professor ¿marrying¿ a student inside a classroom.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever