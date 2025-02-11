Female student dies after 'falling' from university building in West Bengal

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 February,2025 08:21 AM IST  |  Kalyani (WB)
Agencies

The incident occurred at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) where the victim was a student of the VLSI department

An MTech student of a university in West Bengal's Nadia district died on Monday evening allegedly after falling from a building on the campus, police said.


The incident occurred at Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT) where the victim was a student of the VLSI department.


It is alleged that she jumped from the five-storied Academic Building of the varsity shortly after she was "caught cheating" during an examination.


She was taken to the Haringhata Rural Hospital where doctors declared her dead. Angry students put up a blockade on the nearby National Highway-12, which was lifted late at night.

The police have started investigating the matter. The state-run university was recently in the news after a purported viral video showed a senior female professor ¿marrying¿ a student inside a classroom. 

