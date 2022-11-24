Few move courts, hinder govt's efforts to fill vacancies: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee said the state is eyeing to complete the recruitment process within three months but all the state's money is being spent fighting court cases

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. File Pic

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that a few people are moving courts and create hindrances whenever the state government tries to fill up vacancies.

Banerjee, who was speaking during the question hour in the Bengal Assembly, said the state is eyeing to complete the recruitment process within three months but all the state's money is being spent fighting court cases.

She also expressed disgust over the situation and requested the judiciary to look into it.

Also Read: Ensure your name on voter list to avoid detention under garb of enforcing NRC: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee was answering a question on the new appointment of ration dealers.

Appointments of teachers and non teaching staff in state-run and state-sponsored schools is under court scrutiny as many job aspirants have moved court alleging irregularities and corruption in the recruitment process. The CBI is investigating the irregularities.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.