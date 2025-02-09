Praising the work done by booth-level UDF workers, she said they are regarded as "lions" by Congress MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. (Pic/PTI)

Listen to this article "Fighting against government machinery weakening our Constitution": Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Centre x 00:00

Taking a veiled jibe at the Union government on Saturday, Congress' Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi said that the party and its workers are fighting against the "entire government machinery," which is weakening the Constitution and the values it represents.

ADVERTISEMENT

"What we are fighting for is bigger than any of our own needs or ambitions. Today, we are fighting against the entire government machinery that is weakening our Constitution and the values it stands for. We are fighting under difficult circumstances, but I can assure you that your fight is for the right things, the right values, and the truth," the Wayanad MP said while addressing a United Democratic Front (UDF) booth-level meeting in Wayanad.

Praising the work done by booth-level UDF workers, she said they are regarded as "lions" by Congress MP and her brother Rahul Gandhi. "You are the soldiers, the warriors of the Congress party, and the mutineers. Rahul ji calls you lions, and he is right," she said.

"Whether it is the smallest problem, of daily life that someone in your panchayat or someone from your area is facing, whether it is about a daily problem about road, water, schooling or health, whether it is you stand with them in that fight or when you fight for the larger problems of Wayanad you know that you are standing with people that it is a duty to do this and that you do it with your full heart," she added. Addressing the issues in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency, she said her brother has also fought to establish a medical college in the region.

"Today there are many things in the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency and many big problems that we need to resolve. We have the ongoing issue of medical college, Rahul ji fought for that step by step and it seems to be improving and yet there is so much more that needs to be done," she said. Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had promised a medical college for the constituency, an issue he raised during the campaign for Priyanka Gandhi in November 2024.

Last year, on April 16, while addressing a rally in Kerala's Kozhikode, Rahul Gandhi said, "I know there are also local issues in Wayanad, including human-animal conflict and the night traffic ban. I also don't understand why it is so difficult for the state government to deliver a medical college to Wayanad. I have spoken to the CM personally on this issue, and we will continue to put pressure on them. We are committed to resolving these problems."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever