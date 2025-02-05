FinMin bans ChatGPT, DeepSeek over data risks

In a communication last month to all its departments, the ministry said AI tools/AI apps in office devices may be strictly avoided

(From left) Sam Altman with Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during a meeting. Pic/X/@AshwiniVaishnaw

The finance ministry has directed its officers not to download or use AI tools and apps such as ChatGPT and DeepSeek in office computers and devices, saying they pose confidentiality risks to data and documents. In a communication last month to all its departments, the ministry said AI tools/AI apps in office devices may be strictly avoided.

“It has been determined that AI tools and AI apps (such as ChatGPT, DeepSeek etc) in the office computers and devices pose risks for confidentiality of Govt, data and documents,” Department of Expenditure under the ministry said in a note on January 29. The move comes at a time when countries like Australia and Italy have shielded their official systems from Chinese DeepSeek over privacy and data safety concerns.

India should lead AI revolution: OpenAI’s Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Wednesday said that the country is important for Artificial Intelligence and OpenAI, and added that India - with its full stack model - should be among the leaders of the AI revolution.

Altman, during a fireside chat with IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, said OpenAI tripled its users here in the last year. He gave a ringing endorsement to India’s efforts in building on AI at all levels of the stack, chips, models and “the incredible applications.”

