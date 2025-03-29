Breaking News
Fire at bio-energy firm in Pune district brought under control; no one hurt

Updated on: 29 March,2025 12:21 AM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

No casualty was reported in the blaze that started at 8.30pm in the server room on the first floor of the firm's three-storey structure

Fire at bio-energy firm in Pune district brought under control; no one hurt

A major fire broke out at bio-energy firm Praj Matrix near Urwade in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district on Friday, police said.


No casualty was reported in the blaze that started at 8:30pm in the server room on the first floor of the firm's three storey structure, said an official.


"It quickly spread to the adjacent office and service floor on the second level. The solar panels on the roof also caught fire. Six fire engines were deployed at the site. It has been brought under control and the cooling process is on," he said. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

