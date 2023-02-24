Breaking News
Updated on: 24 February,2023 12:21 PM IST  |  Noida
PTI |

There was no injury to any individual in the fire that broke out around 2.45 am near Ilahabas village in Sector 138, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said

Fire at JJ cluster in Noida, over two dozen shanties gutted

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Over two dozen shanties were gutted in a fire that broke out in a JJ cluster in Noida on Friday, officials said.


There was no injury to any individual in the fire that broke out around 2.45 am near Ilahabas village in Sector 138, Chief Fire Officer Pradeep Kumar Choubey said.



"Responding immediately to the alert call, 10 water tenders along with firefighters were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control," Choubey said.


"The fire gutted around 30 shanties but there was no harm to any person," he said.

The officer said the cause of the fire as well as other damage to property was yet to be ascertained. 

