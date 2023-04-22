Breaking News
Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot

Updated on: 22 April,2023 10:04 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot

Representative Image

Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan near Delhi's ITO, fire tenders on spot
A fire broke out at Vikas Bhawan near ITO in the national capital on Saturday, officials said.


Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations are underway.



Further details are awaited.


Earlier on April 17, a fire broke out at the headquarters of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) Force in the national capital.

According to the fire department, they received information about the blaze at around 6.50 pm.

Five fire tenders were pressed into the service and the blaze was brought under control.

The fire broke out on the second floor of the ITBP headquarters located in the Lodhi Road area of the National Capital," the fire department officials said, adding that at around 7.40 pm the blaze was brought under control.

