Fire breaks out in J-K's Doda

A fire broke out in Gandoh Bhalessa village area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Sunday, said officials.

The region has witnessed several fire incidents in past couple of weeks. On Saturday as well fire broke out in the Dessa Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.

No casualties have been reported. The fire brigade team reached the site and commenced extinguishing fire immediately after receiving word about the incident, said officials.

Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services Doda & Kishtwar, Amit Shogtra stated, "The fire broke out approximately 500 metres up in the forest from Dessa Road. A lot of such incidents have been happening lately... If you see the smallest spark, beat it in the initial stages or call Fire and Emergency... We have received more than 100 calls reporting fire..."

On December 17, a massive forest fire broke out in Chenab Valley in Doda district.

