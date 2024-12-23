Breaking News
Fire breaks out in J-K's Doda

Fire breaks out in J-K's Doda

Updated on: 23 December,2024 08:57 AM IST  |  Doda (Jammu and Kashmir)
ANI |

Top

The region has witnessed several fire incidents in past couple of weeks. On Saturday as well fire broke out in the Dessa Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

A fire broke out in Gandoh Bhalessa village area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda on Sunday, said officials.


The region has witnessed several fire incidents in past couple of weeks. On Saturday as well fire broke out in the Dessa Forest Area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda.


No casualties have been reported. The fire brigade team reached the site and commenced extinguishing fire immediately after receiving word about the incident, said officials.


Assistant Director, Fire & Emergency Services Doda & Kishtwar, Amit Shogtra stated, "The fire broke out approximately 500 metres up in the forest from Dessa Road. A lot of such incidents have been happening lately... If you see the smallest spark, beat it in the initial stages or call Fire and Emergency... We have received more than 100 calls reporting fire..."

On December 17, a massive forest fire broke out in Chenab Valley in Doda district.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

