Home > News > India News > Article > Blaze breaks out in Pune building firefighting operations on watch video here

Updated on: 15 November,2024 05:36 PM IST  |  Pune
PTI |

The firefighting team in Pune has begun the dousing operations. Around seven-eight people have been rescued. No injuries have been reported so far

Pic/Screengrab from X

Several persons were rescued after a fire broke out in a three-storey building in Pune's Hadapsar area on Friday, officials said.


The blaze started in the photo frame material stored on the staircase, trapping some residents of a couple of rooms on the third floor, an official informed.


"Before we could reach the spot, residents scaled the building and rescued three to four persons from the third floor. We managed to bring out three persons from the rear of the building," the fire officer said.


A video of this rescue effort by residents went viral on social media. It showed a child and some others being brought out safely by people taking support of the balcony structures.

"No one was injured in the incident that took place in the morning. We deployed multiple tankers and fire tenders and doused it," the official said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

