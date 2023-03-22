Fire breaks out in restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding a blaze at 8.47 am at 5A OTB Restaurant, Khan Market

A fire broke out at a restaurant at Khan Market in central Delhi Wednesday morning, officials said.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the site, they said, adding the blaze was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the building.

No injury or causality was reported, the officials said.

