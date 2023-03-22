Breaking News
Fire breaks out in restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market

Updated on: 22 March,2023 12:15 PM IST  |  New Delhi
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding a blaze at 8.47 am at 5A OTB Restaurant, Khan Market

Fire breaks out in restaurant in Delhi's Khan Market

Representative image. Pic/Istock


A fire broke out at a restaurant at Khan Market in central Delhi Wednesday morning, officials said.


According to the fire officials, they received information regarding a blaze at 8.47 am at 5A OTB Restaurant, Khan Market.



Four fire tenders were rushed to the site, they said, adding the blaze was in the chimney and false ceiling on the first and second floor of the building.

No injury or causality was reported, the officials said.

