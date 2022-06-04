Fire incident reported at Delhi airport in cargo bay

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control

Representative image. Pic/Istock

A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire.

"On Friday at about 5:25 pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near celebi export barrier," an airport official told ANI.

Soon after, firefighters were called to the location and the fire was completely brought under control.

"Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48 pm, the fire was fully controlled," Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told ANI.

Also Read: FIR lodged in Mundka fire incident, company owners arrested, building owner absconding

Notably, there were several passenger planes present at the time of the incident, loading baggage.

A video which is in possession of ANI shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported.

An internal investigation has been ordered by the concerned departments, including the Cargo Department for the fire incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.