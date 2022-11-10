Firearms being smuggled from across borders to separate north Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Banerjee alleged that vehicles of VIPs are being used for the purpose, and directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to stop such attempts

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that firearms are being smuggled from Bihar and across international borders to separate north Bengal from the state.

She alleged that vehicles of VIPs are being used for the purpose, and directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to stop such attempts.

Banerjee also asked officials to keep a strict vigil as "some people" have plans to instigate communal clashes in the state from December.

