×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > News > India News > Article > Firearms being smuggled from across borders to separate north Bengal Mamata Banerjee

Firearms being smuggled from across borders to separate north Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

Updated on: 10 November,2022 03:49 PM IST  |  Ranaghat
PTI |

Top

Banerjee alleged that vehicles of VIPs are being used for the purpose, and directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to stop such attempts

Firearms being smuggled from across borders to separate north Bengal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Pic/PTI


West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that firearms are being smuggled from Bihar and across international borders to separate north Bengal from the state.


She alleged that vehicles of VIPs are being used for the purpose, and directed district magistrates and superintendents of police to stop such attempts.



Also Read: BJP 'using' CAA with eye on Gujarat polls: Mamata Banerjee


Banerjee also asked officials to keep a strict vigil as "some people" have plans to instigate communal clashes in the state from December. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
national news india west bengal mamata banerjee news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK