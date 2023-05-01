Breaking News
‘Gold medallist, daring cop, but this is how we take her home’
Thane: Cloud over 30 Nirmal Lifestyle housing projects
Mumbai: Restoration work is actually killing Mithi, alleges MNS
Mumbai: Aarey forest choking under 1,000 truckloads of debris, says environmentalist
Mumbai: Commuters struggle as train longer than platform
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive

FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive

Updated on: 01 May,2023 09:26 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

Top

Lt Colonel of Army Medicine Core headquarters, P.K. Singh lodged a case against a miscreant for taking an exam at the place of another candidate

FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive

Representation pic

Listen to this article
FIRs lodged for fraud in army recruitment drive
x
00:00

Two FIRs have been lodged for irregularities in an army recruitment drive that was conducted specially for civilians for the posts of cooks, washermen, and other helping staff in March.


Some candidates used solvers while taking the written exam and this use of unfair means got exposed during scrutiny.



Lt Colonel of Army Medicine Core headquarters, P.K. Singh lodged a case against a miscreant for taking an exam at the place of another candidate.


The officials entrusted with the job to conduct examinations checked the academic credentials of an examinee named Rohan Singh of Agra who had applied for the post of washerman.

Also Read: Like ponzi schemes, victims refer more victims to fraudsters

"The photos pasted on the original form of this examinee did not match with the one clicked during the written exam. When he was summoned for presenting his academic credentials, the suspect claimed the photo was not his. This needed a police probe, so a case had to be registered," an officer said.

Another youth was accused of being helped by another person to clear his written exam for the post of cook at AMC.

It was alleged that Deepu of Agra appeared for the exam held on March 12 and March 15 in place of Hemant of Mathura.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

lucknow india India news national news Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK