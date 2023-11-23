First woman Supreme Court justice Fathima Beevi passes away

The first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Justice Fathima Beevi, died at a private hospital here on Thursday

The first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Justice Fathima Beevi, died at a private hospital here on Thursday, official sources said. She was 96.

State Health Minister Veena George condoled her death by saying that the demise of Justice Beevi was extremely painful. The minister said that Justice Beevi made a mark as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and as the Tamil Nadu Governor.

"She was a brave woman who had many records to her name. She was a personality who through her own life showed that willpower and a sense of purpose can overcome any adversity," George said in a statement.

