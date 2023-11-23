Breaking News
Maharashtra: Three of family killed, nine others injured as bus overturns near Kolhapur
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Byculla high-rise, no injuries reported
Mumbai Jaipur train shooting case: Bail application filed for accused constable Chetan Singh
Mumbai: Foreigner snatches cash and flees from DMart store in Andheri
Mumbai: Investigation turns to bank officials in multi-crore house of cards scam, crackdown soon
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > First woman Supreme Court justice Fathima Beevi passes away

First woman Supreme Court justice Fathima Beevi passes away

Updated on: 23 November,2023 02:21 PM IST  |  Kollam (Kerala)
PTI |

Top

The first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Justice Fathima Beevi, died at a private hospital here on Thursday

First woman Supreme Court justice Fathima Beevi passes away

Pic/Internet

Listen to this article
First woman Supreme Court justice Fathima Beevi passes away
x
00:00

The first woman judge of the Supreme Court and former Governor of Tamil Nadu, Justice Fathima Beevi, died at a private hospital here on Thursday, official sources said. She was 96.


State Health Minister Veena George condoled her death by saying that the demise of Justice Beevi was extremely painful. The minister said that Justice Beevi made a mark as the first woman judge of the Supreme Court and as the Tamil Nadu Governor.


Also read: Rights commission asks Maharashtra govt to pay Rs 2 lakh each to 5 animal rights activists assaulted by police in Nanded


"She was a brave woman who had many records to her name. She was a personality who through her own life showed that willpower and a sense of purpose can overcome any adversity," George said in a statement. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

news india India news supreme court national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK