Five Indian fishermen hurt in Sri Lankan Navy firing

13 fishermen were caught along Delft Island. Pic/X@colombogazette

Five Indian fishermen sustained injuries, including two seriously, in an incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy in the proximity of Delft Island early Tuesday, triggering a strong reaction by India.

The acting high commissioner of the island nation in New Delhi was summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and a strong protest was lodged with the top diplomat.

In its reaction, India said use of force is not “acceptable” under any circumstances whatsoever. “An incident of firing by the Sri Lankan Navy during the apprehension of 13 Indian fishermen in the proximity of Delft Island was reported in the early hours of this morning,” it said.

“Out of the 13 fishermen who were on board the fishing vessel, two have sustained serious injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Jaffna Teaching hospital,” it said.

Three other fishermen received minor injuries and have been treated for the same, it added. Indian Consulate officials in Jaffna have visited the injured fishermen at the hospital to seek their welfare and are extending all possible assistance to the fishermen and their families. The Indian high commission in Colombo has also raised the matter with the Sri Lankan foreign ministry.

