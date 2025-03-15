Five people were injured in an attack at the Golden Temple. Two victims, including a temple worker, remain in critical condition. The attacker was arrested

Five people were injured in an attack inside the Golden Temple premises on Friday, with a Golden Temple attendant and a devotee in critical condition, according to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

As per ANI, the attack occurred at Shri Guru Ramdas Sarai, a lodging facility for pilgrims near the Golden Temple. Gurpreet Singh, the manager of SGPC (Sarai), confirmed the incident and provided details about the injured. "Lakhs of devotees visit the Golden Temple daily. Today, an assailant attacked one of our employees and four pilgrims with an iron rod at Guru Ramdas Sarai. Those injured were admitted to Guru Ramdas Hospital, which is run by the SGPC. Three devotees who had come for private darshan have been discharged," Gurpreet Singh said.

According to ANI reports, two of the victims remain in critical condition and have been shifted to Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College & Hospital, Vallah, for advanced treatment. Gurpreet Singh stated that SGPC would cover the medical expenses for the injured. "One of the sewadars of the Golden Temple has sustained severe head injuries. Doctors have reported that his skull bones are fractured, and his brain has swollen. His condition will remain critical for the next 24 hours," he added.

Gurpreet Singh also mentioned that an SGPC employee had tried to stop the attacker but was struck on the wrist, causing a fracture. "A devotee from Bathinda who witnessed the attack attempted to intervene but was hit in the stomach with the iron rod. His condition is also serious," Singh said.

ANI reports that the attacker was identified as Zulfan, a resident of Yamuna Nagar in Haryana. ACP Jaspal Singh stated that Zulfan climbed onto the second floor of the Guru Ram Das Sarai complex armed with an iron rod. "When worker Jasbir Singh tried to stop him, he attacked him. He then targeted other devotees and workers who attempted to restrain him. The assailant was eventually overpowered and handed over to the police," Singh said.

Kotwali SHO Sarmel Singh confirmed that SGPC handed over the suspect to the police. "There was a clash inside the Golden Temple premises, resulting in injuries on both sides. SGPC workers were also injured. Action will be taken as per the law," he stated.

Medical Officer Dr Sahil Kundra said that five injured victims were initially admitted to Guru Ramdas Hospital in Amritsar. "Two of the patients remain critical, with one on a ventilator. Three patients were discharged after receiving first aid," Kundra said.

(With inputs from ANI)