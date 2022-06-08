Five injured, roofs of houses damaged in blasting activity in Pune

The explosion was carried out near a river in Kharadi area of the city on Monday evening

Five persons were injured and roofs of some houses were damaged in a blasting activity carried out during the digging of a well in Maharashtra's Pune, police said on Wednesday.

The explosion was carried out near a river in Kharadi area of the city on Monday evening, an official said.

"A well was being dug near a river and the excavation was done with the help of a controlled blast. During the activity, some rocks shattered and fell on tin roofs of some houses, damaging them. Five persons sustained minor injuries due to the explosion," an official from Chandannagar police station said.

The police have registered a case against Ajay Dasari, who allegedly conducted the blasting activity, under relevant sections of the IPC and Explosive Substances Act, he said.

