Five killed in accident involving three vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Balod district

Updated on: 10 March,2023 04:18 PM IST  |  Balod
PTI |

A person was also seriously injured in the accident which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said

Representational Pic


Five persons including a girl were killed in an accident involving a car, truck and motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Friday, police said.


A person was also seriously injured in the accident which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said.



A car heading towards Bhanupratappur from Balod rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it, and seconds later a motorcycle coming from behind crashed into the car, he said.


Five persons, including a girl, were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries, the official said.

The injured person was being shifted to Rajnandgaon for treatment, he said, adding that more details were awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

