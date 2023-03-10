Five killed in accident involving three vehicles in Chhattisgarh's Balod district

A person was also seriously injured in the accident which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said

Five persons including a girl were killed in an accident involving a car, truck and motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Balod district on Friday, police said.

A person was also seriously injured in the accident which took place near Markatola village under Doundi police station limits, a police official said.

A car heading towards Bhanupratappur from Balod rammed into a truck while trying to overtake it, and seconds later a motorcycle coming from behind crashed into the car, he said.

Five persons, including a girl, were killed on the spot and another sustained serious injuries, the official said.

The injured person was being shifted to Rajnandgaon for treatment, he said, adding that more details were awaited.

