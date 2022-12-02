×
Five killed in road accidents in Andhra Pradesh

Updated on: 02 December,2022 11:33 AM IST  |  Amaravati
The accident happened at Prathipadu after midnight on Thursday

A speeding lorry jumped over the road divider and rammed into another lorry coming in the opposite direction on the National Highway-16, resulting in the death of four persons in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh.


The accident happened at Prathipadu after midnight on Thursday, police said.



Drivers of the two lorries and a cleaner were burnt to death on the spot after the collision caused fire in one of the cabins.


Another person succumbed to burns in a hospital while undergoing treatment, the police added.

The two lorries were gutted in the incident.

Over-speeding was prima facie the cause of the accident, they said.

Further investigation is on.

Meanwhile, one passenger was killed and about 20 others were injured in a road accident at Palamaneru in Chittoor district in the wee hours of Friday.

The private bus was heading for Vijayawada from Bengaluru when it skidded off the road and overturned.

The deceased passenger was identified as a native of Guntur. The injured were admitted to hospital for treatment, police sources said over phone.

