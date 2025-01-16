Five killed in two separate road accidents in Bihar

The accident occurred near a village under the jurisdiction of the Khajuli police station area in Madhubani district

A total of five persons were killed on Wednesday in two separate road accidents in Bihar.

The first accident occurred in Bihar's Madhubani district. Three youth lost their lives in a road accident involving a speeding cement-laden truck and a motorcycle.

The speeding truck rammed into the bike carrying the three victims.

All three youths on the bike were killed on the spot. The police arrived at the scene and seized the truck.

Efforts were underway to apprehend the truck driver, who fled the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Sachin Kumar Mandal (22), Rajesh Mandal (27) and Bharat Mandal (28).

Rajesh and Bharat Mandal were brothers-in-law of Sachin.

They were traveling to visit their sick father-in-law when the accident occurred. The death of three family members has devastated their relatives, causing immense grief and shock.

“We have seized the truck and sent the bodies for post-mortem. We are making efforts to nab the errant truck driver,” said the SHO of Khajuli police station.

An investigation is underway to locate the absconding truck driver and determine the cause of the accident.

The second accident occurred in Jamui district when two siblings lost their lives in a tragic road accident.

The accident occurred on the Chakai-Deoghar main road, near Ashana Mor, when a truck hit a bike. Both siblings identified as Abhishek Das and Rishu Kumari died on the spot due to the impact of the accident.

The truck driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene. The police have seized the truck and are investigating the incident to identify the driver.

Following the accident, an FIR of rash and negligent driving has been registered and the police have been making efforts to nab the accused, an official said.

