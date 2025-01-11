Breaking News
BMC to develop 53-hectare green space along coastal road
Two held for looting jewellery, cash from senior citizen's home in Vile Parle
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde meets NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal
Security for cricket matches: BCCI assures HC to pay dues to police in two weeks
Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Veer Savarkar defamation case
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > News > India News > Article > Five of family found murdered in UPs Meerut

Five of family found murdered in UP’s Meerut

Updated on: 11 January,2025 07:48 AM IST  |  Meerut
Agencies |

Top

While two named suspects were held, several others have also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police said

Five of family found murdered in UP’s Meerut

Police at the crime scene in Meerut’s Suhail Garden area. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Five of family found murdered in UP’s Meerut
x
00:00

Five members of a family were found murdered in their home with the bodies of the parents wrapped in sheets and their three children, the youngest one-year-old, stuffed in sacks and kept in a bed box, police said on Friday. All five had deep head injuries and slash marks on their necks.


The incident took place in the Suhail Garden area under Lisari Gate police station.


While two named suspects were held, several others have also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police said. 


SSP Vipin Tada said, “Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased woman, a case has been registered against three named accused and some unidentified persons. Two named suspects and several others have been taken into custody for questioning.”

Tada added that one named suspect is absconding, and police teams have been deployed to arrest him. “All pieces of evidence are being gathered, and the case will be solved soon,” he said.

The SSP, who visited the crime scene Thursday night along with other senior officers, said the family’s house was locked from outside when locals and neighbours checked it in the evening.

“After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies,” Tada said.  

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Uttar Pradesh meerut news india national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK