While two named suspects were held, several others have also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police said

Police at the crime scene in Meerut’s Suhail Garden area. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Five of family found murdered in UP’s Meerut x 00:00

Five members of a family were found murdered in their home with the bodies of the parents wrapped in sheets and their three children, the youngest one-year-old, stuffed in sacks and kept in a bed box, police said on Friday. All five had deep head injuries and slash marks on their necks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident took place in the Suhail Garden area under Lisari Gate police station.

While two named suspects were held, several others have also been taken into custody in connection with the murder, police said.

SSP Vipin Tada said, “Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased woman, a case has been registered against three named accused and some unidentified persons. Two named suspects and several others have been taken into custody for questioning.”

Tada added that one named suspect is absconding, and police teams have been deployed to arrest him. “All pieces of evidence are being gathered, and the case will be solved soon,” he said.

The SSP, who visited the crime scene Thursday night along with other senior officers, said the family’s house was locked from outside when locals and neighbours checked it in the evening.

“After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies,” Tada said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever