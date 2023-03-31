Five of family out for 'wedding shopping' killed after car collides head-on with truck in Jodhpur

The victims had gone to Phalodi town for shopping for an upcoming wedding. The accident occurred in the afternoon while they were returning home in Jamba village, police said

Five members of a family died while two sustained injuries after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Phalodi-Bikaner Highway in Jodhpur on Friday, police said.

The victims had gone to Phalodi town for shopping for an upcoming wedding. The accident occurred in the afternoon while they were returning home in Jamba village, police said.

The driver of the vehicle Parvat Ram (35), Urmila (38), Vikas (20), and siblings Praveen (12) and Raveena (11) died. Of the injured, one is in serious condition and referred to a hospital in Jodhpur, police said.

Due to the impact of the crash, the car was reduced to a mangled mess of metal while the front wheels of the truck got detached, police said.

"The crash occurred at around 3 pm, barely 2 km from Phalodi town. While three people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries in the hospital," a police officer said.

