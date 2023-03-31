Breaking News
Mumbai: Gearing up in case there’s a crisis, BMC seeks state nod for reserve water stock
MahaRERA: Only 30 per cent of project constructed but funds over
Mumbai: Restaurants-on-wheels to come up at Andheri, Borivli stations
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Most cheaters from Ahmednagar, say cops
Mumbai: Himalaya FOB reopened without fanfare after 4 years
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Five of family out for wedding shopping killed after car collides head on with truck in Jodhpur

Five of family out for 'wedding shopping' killed after car collides head-on with truck in Jodhpur

Updated on: 31 March,2023 07:53 PM IST  |  Jodhpur
PTI |

Top

The victims had gone to Phalodi town for shopping for an upcoming wedding. The accident occurred in the afternoon while they were returning home in Jamba village, police said

Five of family out for 'wedding shopping' killed after car collides head-on with truck in Jodhpur

Representative Image. Pic/iStock


Five members of a family died while two sustained injuries after their car collided head-on with a truck on the Phalodi-Bikaner Highway in Jodhpur on Friday, police said.


The victims had gone to Phalodi town for shopping for an upcoming wedding. The accident occurred in the afternoon while they were returning home in Jamba village, police said. 



The driver of the vehicle Parvat Ram (35), Urmila (38), Vikas (20), and siblings Praveen (12) and Raveena (11) died. Of the injured, one is in serious condition and referred to a hospital in Jodhpur, police said.


Also read: BJP hatched conspiracy against Congress: Gehlot over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha

Due to the impact of the crash, the car was reduced to a mangled mess of metal while the front wheels of the truck got detached, police said.

"The crash occurred at around 3 pm, barely 2 km from Phalodi town. While three people died on the spot, two succumbed to injuries in the hospital," a police officer said. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Do you indulge in mindful activities for an improved mental health?
rajasthan jodhpur news india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK