Home > News > India News > Article > Five people booked for misbehaving with teachers students in Jammu school

Five people booked for misbehaving with teachers, students in Jammu school

Updated on: 30 November,2024 08:42 AM IST  |  Jammu
PTI |

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Police have booked five people for entering a school here and allegedly misbehaving with the students and the staff, officials said on Friday.


According to police, the accused disrupted the morning assembly and created a ruckus within the school premises in the Kanachak area.


The accused also recorded a video without consent, shared it on social media and issued verbal threats, further aggravating the situation, they added.


Police have lodged a suo moto FIR against the accused and further investigation is underway, officials said.

This decisive action underscores the police's commitment to ensuring safety and upholding law and order, particularly in educational institutions, the officials noted.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

jammu and kashmir srinagar news india national news

