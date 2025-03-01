Breaking News
Mumbai Police conduct 'All Out Operation' in city, arrest 12 accused
Shiv Sena (UBT) will stake claim to LoP's post in state assembly: Raut
Pune rape case: Won't spare those who damaged property, says Pawar
Maharashtra transport fraternity demands abolition of state border checkposts
SSC exams: Urdu medium students given wrong English paper at Latur centre
shot-button
ICC Champions Trophy ICC Champions Trophy
Home > News > India News > Article > Five women slip into delirium after C section in MP hospital anaesthesia drug reaction suspected

Five women slip into delirium after C-section in MP hospital; anaesthesia drug reaction suspected

Updated on: 01 March,2025 10:57 PM IST  |  Rewa
PTI |

Top

The incidents were reported on Thursday at Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital connected to Shyam Shah Government Medical College, said an official

Five women slip into delirium after C-section in MP hospital; anaesthesia drug reaction suspected

Representational Pic/File/iStock

Listen to this article
Five women slip into delirium after C-section in MP hospital; anaesthesia drug reaction suspected
x
00:00

Five women in the 20-25 age group went into a state of delirium after delivering babies through C-section in a government hospital in Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, a health official said on Saturday.


The incidents were reported on Thursday at Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital connected to Shyam Shah Government Medical College, he said.


"The women went into a state of delirium after delivery through C-section but we managed to save them from slipping into pre-coma or coma. They were rushed to the ICU from the general ward after this disturbing development was observed. Four of them have been shifted back to the general ward after normalcy, while one person remains in ICU," Hospital Superintendent Dr Rahul Mishra told PTI.


"Efforts are on to find out why these women suffered memory loss. The medicines administered to them during the Caesarean procedure as well as anaesthesia dose are being scrutinised. We feel it may be a reaction to the drug 'Bupivacaine', which is used in spinal anaesthesia. Its use has been stopped at the hospital for now and samples have been sent for pharmacovigilance to Kolkata," Dr Mishra informed.

The five women are in "better condition" now and a team of experts is monitoring their recovery, he added.

Rewa, incidentally, is the hometown of Madhya Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla, who handles the health portfolio.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhya pradesh health health minister Government Hospitals India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK