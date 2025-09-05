Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Floods damage roads in Faridabad Palwal more than 20 villages cut off

Floods damage roads in Faridabad, Palwal; more than 20 villages cut off

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:00 PM IST  |  Faridabad
PTI |

Movement of people from more than 20 villages in the Faridabad and Palwal districts to Uttar Pradesh has stopped. The approach roads of the Mohana bridge, which connects these villages to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, have collapsed due to flooding in the area

Villages in Palwal district, including Baghpur, Solda, Bholda, Rajpur, Bhud, Nangalia, Chandigarh, and Sheikhpur, are currently cut off. Representational Pic

Floods due to a swollen Yamuna have wreaked havoc in Faridabad, with villages completely cut off due to damaged roads near Baghpur's Mohana bridge, officials said on Friday.

Movement of people from more than 20 villages in the Faridabad and Palwal districts to Uttar Pradesh has stopped.

The approach roads of the Mohana bridge, which connects these villages to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, have collapsed due to flooding in the area.


Saying there is a flood-like situation in the area right now, a district administrative official said that when the flow of water slows down and the water level decreases, only then can the roads be repaired, he added.

Villages in Palwal district, including Baghpur, Solda, Bholda, Rajpur, Bhud, Nangalia, Chandigarh, and Sheikhpur, are currently cut off.

In the Faridabad district, villages, including Mohana, Chhayansa, Hirapur, Jalaka, Kulaina, Nariyala, Aterna, and Jawan, are also inaccessible. 

