The approach roads of the Mohana bridge, which connects these villages to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, have collapsed due to flooding in the area

Villages in Palwal district, including Baghpur, Solda, Bholda, Rajpur, Bhud, Nangalia, Chandigarh, and Sheikhpur, are currently cut off.

Floods due to a swollen Yamuna have wreaked havoc in Faridabad , with villages completely cut off due to damaged roads near Baghpur's Mohana bridge, officials said on Friday.

The approach roads of the Mohana bridge, which connects these villages to Uttar Pradesh's Jewar, have collapsed due to flooding in the area.

Saying there is a flood-like situation in the area right now, a district administrative official said that when the flow of water slows down and the water level decreases, only then can the roads be repaired, he added.

Villages in Palwal district, including Baghpur, Solda, Bholda, Rajpur, Bhud, Nangalia, Chandigarh, and Sheikhpur, are currently cut off.

In the Faridabad district, villages, including Mohana, Chhayansa, Hirapur, Jalaka, Kulaina, Nariyala, Aterna, and Jawan, are also inaccessible.

