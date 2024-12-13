Breaking News
Forces kill 7 Maoists in encounter

Updated on: 13 December,2024 07:42 AM IST  |  Chhattisgarh
Agencies

The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmaad when a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force was out on an anti-Moaist operation, he said

Representation pic

At least seven Moaists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.


The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmaad when a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force was out on an anti-Moaist operation, he said.


Personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts besides CRPF teams were involved in the operation, the officer said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

