Forces kill 7 Maoists in encounter

Representation pic

At least seven Moaists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Thursday, a senior police officer said.

The gunfight broke out around 3 am in the forest of south Abujhmaad when a joint team of police and the Central Reserve Police Force was out on an anti-Moaist operation, he said.

Personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) of police from Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bastar and Kondagaon districts besides CRPF teams were involved in the operation, the officer said.

