Forces kill five Hizbul terrorists in JKs Kulgam

Forces kill five Hizbul terrorists in J&K’s Kulgam

Updated on: 20 December,2024 07:43 AM IST  |  Srinagar
Agencies |

Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day, they said.

Security forces personnel stand guard in Kulgam. Pic/PTI

Five Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists, including a self-styled top commander of the outfit, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said here. Two security forces personnel sustained injuries in the operation that was launched in the early hours of the day, they said.


Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Kadder in Behibagh area of the district on Wednesday night following information about the presence of suspected terrorists there, the officials said. 


The slain ultras include self-styled commander Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, who was allegedly involved in a series of terror related crimes in south Kashmir area.


