Former bureaucrat Arun Goel assumes charge as new Election Commissioner

Updated on: 21 November,2022 10:11 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Representational image


Former bureaucrat Arun Goel, assumed charge as the new Election Commissioner of India on Monday.


Arun Goel a former IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, was on Saturday appointed as Election Commissioner.



The Minister of Law and Justice on Saturday notified the appointment made by President Droupadi Murmu.


"The President is pleased to appoint Arun Goel, IAS (Retd.) (PB: 1985) as the Election Commissioner in the Election Commission with effect from the date he assumes the office," it said. 

Arun Goel had on Friday taken voluntary retirement from the post of Secretary, Heavy Industries.

He will join Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey in the Election Commission.

Sushil Chandra retired as Chief Election Commissioner in May this year.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

