Shortly after casting his vote, Union Minister and former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar attacked the Congress party accusing it of spreading lies and arguing that the party's past corruption led to unemployment, ANI reported.

He also claimed that there has been an increase in employment opportunities, mainly in Haryana under the BJP rule.

"I think someone advised them (Congress) 6-8 months ago to keep repeating their lies so that eventually people start believing in them. But as the elections approached, their lies were exposed... They have not even announced their CM candidate so far... People had gone through so many atrocities during the Congress government. The government was so corrupt that now all those agents and middlemen have been kept out of their jobs during the BJP rule... Unemployment in Haryana is only for the corrupt agents and middlemen of the Congress government. The common man has ample employment opportunities. With the growth of industry in the state, there is ample employment for everyone, especially in NCR and districts along the GT Road, he said to ANI.

According to ANI, Khattar also said, "When their offers and freebies turned into votes, they backed off and people can see that. In Himachal Pradesh, they have started charging electricity fares, which they had earlier exempted... They kept talking about OPS and NPS but never implemented OPS anywhere. We have now moved on from NPS and introduced the UPS... We make promises and implement policies after taking due account of our budget... They must mislead voters... Congress has only worked to create a divide between castes."

On speculation of Congress MP Kumari Selja joining the BJP party, the Union Minister said that when followers of a leader feel insulted, they go against the party that has insulted their leader, ANI reported.

"The leaders of this party are just showing off and people have finally understood. The Congress party does not care about anyone but one family... Kumari Selja's community considers her as their leader, and when she has been insulted, people consider it their insult. When the followers of a leader feel insulted, they turn against the party that has insulted their leader. They start looking for an option," he said.

Meanwhile, Selja said, "Today's fight will change the fate of Haryana. Although this is a one-sided contest, the BJP is ready to welcome me because they are already very weak. They will do anything to have strong leaders with them... We will win all 90 seats."

Manohar Lal Khattar was the Chief Minister of Haryana for around 9,5 years. In March, Nayab Singh Saini took over as his successor. Under his leadership, the BJP is contesting the polls. Saini is a candidate from the constituency of Ladwa, ANI reported.

(With Inputs from ANI)