Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar convicted in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

Updated on: 13 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

The case relates to killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984

Congress leader Sajjan Kumar outside the Patiala House Court, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar in a case related to the murders of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the conviction order and posted the arguments on sentence on February 18.


Kumar was produced before court from Tihar jail for the pronouncement. The case relates to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.


Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team later took over the investigation. On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a “prima facie” case against him.


According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a “prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob”. 

Feb 18
Day court will hear arguments on Sajjan Kumar’s sentencing

