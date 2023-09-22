Former J&K CMs Omar, Mehbooba welcome Mirwaiz’s release from house detention after four years

As Kashmir’s chief cleric and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has been released from house detention after four years, political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including the former chief ministers have welcomed the administration's decision

File Photo/PTI

Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed his approval of the move, stating, "I welcome the step taken by the administration in J&K to release Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house arrest. I hope that they allow him to move freely, interact with people & resume his social/religious responsibilities. Today, eyes in Kashmir will be on the Mirwaiz as he delivers his first Friday sermon in Jamia Masjid after 2019."

The management of Kashmir's grand mosque, Jamia Masjid, announced that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq would be permitted to offer Friday prayers there for the first time in four years. A statement from the mosque read, "Mirwaiz Umar Farooq will be allowed to offer Friday prayers at Srinagar's Jamia Masjid after 4 years of house arrest."

Another former Chief Minister, Mehbooba Mufti, also welcomed the release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq. She expressed her satisfaction by saying, "Finally, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq will walk a free man after years of LG admin's denial about his detention. As a religious head, he is held in high regard by Muslims across J&K. Unfortunately, a tussle has already begun between BJP and various political outfits to claim credit for his release."

The release of Mirwaiz Umar Farooq from house detention has garnered widespread attention and has been celebrated by political figures and the Kashmiri community alike.

Mirwaiz Manzil, known as the center of religious and political discussions in the region, also celebrated the development, posting, "After FOUR years (212 Fridays) of illegal & arbitrary incarceration, Mirwaiz Kashmir will today offer congregational Friday prayers & deliver a sermon at Jama Masjid Srinagar."

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was placed under house arrest on August 5, 2019 when the government of India abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state and downgraded in into two federally administered union territories.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is the son of Mirwaiz Maulvi Farooq, who was assassinated on May 21, 1990.

In May, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said that the State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested two fugitives of Hizbul Mujahideen in connection with the assassination of the Mirwaiz. The arrested persons, Javaid Ahmad Bhat and Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, residents of Srinagar, had been on the run since the assassination of Mirwaiz Farooq on May 21, 1990.