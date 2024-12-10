S.M. Krishna, former Chief Minister of Karnataka and veteran politician, passed away at the age of 92 at his Bengaluru residence. Known for his impactful leadership and contributions to the state's IT growth, Krishna's demise marks the end of an era in Indian politics

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article Former Karnataka CM S.M. Krishna passes away at 92 x 00:00

Veteran politician and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, S.M. Krishna, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday at his residence in Bengaluru, his family confirmed. The 92-year-old leader had been unwell for some time, a family source shared.

ADVERTISEMENT

"S.M. Krishna is no more. He breathed his last at 2:45 am at his residence. His mortal remains are expected to be taken to Maddur later today," the family source told PTI.

Born on May 1, 1932, in Somanahalli village in Karnataka's Mandya district, S.M. Krishna carved out an illustrious career in Indian politics that spanned several decades. Known for his astute leadership, Krishna held a number of significant political positions during his lifetime. He served as the Chief Minister of Karnataka from 1999 to 2004, a period widely credited with introducing reforms that bolstered the state's infrastructure and IT sector. Bengaluru's rise as a global IT hub is often attributed to initiatives undertaken during his tenure.

In addition to his role as Chief Minister, Krishna served as the External Affairs Minister of India from 2009 to 2012 under the UPA government, where he played a pivotal role in steering the nation's foreign policy. He was also appointed the Governor of Maharashtra, a position he held from 2004 to 2008, where he earned respect for his administrative acumen.

S.M. Krishna began his political journey with the Indian National Congress, where he remained a prominent figure for much of his career. However, in 2017, towards the later years of his political life, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), citing a desire for greater involvement in active politics.

The news of Krishna's passing has left the political fraternity and citizens across the state mourning the loss of a statesman who played a pivotal role in shaping modern Karnataka. Tributes have been pouring in from various quarters, acknowledging his contribution to the state's development and his impactful leadership.

As per PTI reports, the family is making arrangements for his final rites, which are likely to be held in Maddur, Mandya district. More details about the funeral proceedings are awaited.

Krishna’s demise marks the end of an era, leaving behind a legacy of progress, diplomacy, and dedicated public service.

(With inputs from PTI)