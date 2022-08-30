Former Maharashtra MLC Prabhakar Sant passes away

Sant, who represented the teachers' constituency from Konkan between 1982 and 1988, died at his home in Kalyan town of Thane district on Monday

Former member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Prabhakar Sant has died due to old age related ailments, family sources said on Tuesday. He was 90.

Sant, who represented the teachers' constituency from Konkan between 1982 and 1988, died at his home in Kalyan town of Thane district on Monday, the sources said.

During his tenure as MLC, he had set up a number of schools. He had worked for the welfare of teachers and promoted education in rural parts of the state.

Sant is survived by three sons and a daughter.

