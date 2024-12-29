Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur, their three daughters — Upinder, Daman and Amrit — along with other relatives were present at the immersion site

On Sunday morning, Singh’s family collected the ashes from Nigambodh Ghat and later took them to Asht Ghat along the riverbank near the Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara. Pic/PTI

The ashes of former Prime Minister (PM) Manmohan Singh were immersed in the Yamuna River near Majnu ka Tila Gurdwara by his family members, following Sikh rituals, news agency PTI reported.

His wife, Gursharan Kaur, along with their three daughters — Upinder, Daman, and Amrit — was present at the ceremony, with other relatives, PTI reported.

"We all will always remember Manmohan Singh Ji’s service to the nation, his dedication and his simplicity," said the Congress party on its official X handle, sharing a video of the immersion.

आज भारत मां के सपूत और देश के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह जी की अस्थियां पूरे विधि-विधान के साथ मजनू का टीला स्थित गुरुद्वारे के पास यमुना घाट पर विसर्जित की गईं।



हम सभी मनमोहन सिंह जी की देश सेवा, समर्पण और उनकी सहजता को हमेशा याद रखेंगे।



सादर नमन 🙏



📍 नई दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/ag7npL5Ctz — Congress (@INCIndia) December 29, 2024

As part of Sikh traditions, the family will conduct an 'Akhand Path' at their official residence at 3, Motilal Nehru Marg, on January 1. A 'bhog' ceremony, 'Antim Ardas', and 'kirtan' will be held on January 3 at Rakab Ganj Gurdwara, near the Parliament complex.

According to PTI, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed disappointment that no member of the Gandhi family was present during the immersion of the ashes. "It’s a sad moment for all of us. However, it’s true that no one was there from the Gandhi family today [during the immersion of Singh’s ashes]... Today, when there was no camera, there was no one from Congress. This is a sad thing. Manmohan Singh is highly respected," Sirsa remarked.

Manmohan Singh passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Thursday owing to age-related medical complications. He was 92. The former prime minister, credited with steering India through economic liberalisation in the 1990s, was given a state funeral at Nigambodh Ghat on Saturday.

President Droupadi Murmu led the nation in paying its final respects to Manmohan Singh.

Earlier on Saturday, the mortal remains of Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his house in the national capital for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister to pay their tributes.

On Friday, after the Cabinet meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Manmohan Singh's family that the Government will allocate space for the former PM's memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it.

(With PTI and ANI inputs)