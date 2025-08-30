After resigning from the Rajya Sabha citing health reasons, former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied for resumption of his MLA pension. The Rajasthan Assembly has begun processing his application, making him entitled to multiple pensions, including as a former MP and Vice-President.

After his sudden resignation from the Rajya Sabha, citing health reasons, the former Vice-President of India has now applied for a pension as a former MLA.

Jagdeep Dhankhar represented the Kishangarh Assembly constituency as a Congress MLA from 1993 to 1998. As reported by news agency PTI, Jagdeep Dhankhar received a pension as a former legislator until July 2019. However, the pension was discontinued after he was appointed as the Governor of West Bengal.

Officials said, “With his tenure as the Vice-President ending following his resignation on July 21, former Vice-President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar has applied afresh to the Rajasthan Assembly Secretariat seeking resumption of his pension as a former MLA,” as cited by news agency PTI.

While informing about the pension process, the officials also asserted, “The Secretariat has initiated the process, and the pension will be applicable from the date his resignation as the Vice-President was accepted.”

As per news agency PTI, the pension for a former MLA in Rajasthan starts at Rs 35,000 per month for a single term. However, it can increase with additional terms and age.

Dhankhar, now 74, is entitled to a Rs 42,000 pension per month as a former legislator, the officials added.

Meanwhile, officials have also emphasised that Jagdeep Dhankhar is entitled to three pensions — one for each post that he has held. Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with being a former Vice-President, has also served as an MP and a member of the Rajasthan Assembly.

While there are no pension benefits for Dhankhar as the ex-Governor of West Bengal, he can avail himself of one secretarial staff member for a monthly reimbursement of Rs 25,000 as a former governor.

Besides other benefits, Dhankhar, being a one-term MP, is also entitled to Rs 45,000 per month as a pension.

Moreover, as the former Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar is entitled to a pension of nearly Rs 2 lakh per month, a Type-8 bungalow, one personal secretary, one additional personal secretary, one personal assistant, one physician, one nursing officer, and four personal attendants.

In the case of a former Vice-President's death, his or her spouse is entitled to a smaller Type-7 house.

In a surprise move, Dhankhar stepped down as the Vice-President on July 21, the opening day of the Monsoon Session, citing health grounds.

However, soon after his resignation, speculations around his sudden resignation were triggered by opposition MPs. The Congress said it was "totally unexpected" and there was "far more to it than what met the eye".

They also claimed that there were "far deeper reasons" for Dhankhar's resignation than the health reasons cited by him, saying his resignation spoke highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.

