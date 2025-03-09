The body of the youth was found in the bushes of a vacant Delhi Development Authority land in Kailash Colony on Friday. It bore marks of severe injuries on the neck and there was an attempt to disfigure the face, the police said

The accused have confessed to the crime and the police retrieved the murder weapon and the clothes they wore during the killing, the police said. Representational pic

Listen to this article Four arrested for 20-year-old Delhi man's murder x 00:00

Four men were arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old Delhi man in an apparent act of revenge for "humiliating" one accused's sister with whom he had eloped, an officer said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused are aged between 18 and 23.

The body of the victim, who hailed from Jagatpuri, was found in the bushes of a vacant Delhi Development Authority land in Kailash Colony on Friday. The body bore marks of severe injuries on the neck and there was an attempt to disfigure the face, the officer said.

"Investigations revealed that the victim had been involved in a conflict with one of the accused after he eloped with his sister and allegedly abused her," a senior police officer said.

On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, the man the accused's home and allegedly insulted his family members. This led him and his three friends to conspire to murder him, the police further said.

The group drank with the man, lured him to an isolated area in Kailash Colony and murdered him, the police added.

The accused have confessed to the crime and the police retrieved the murder weapon and the clothes they wore during the killing, the officer said.

A further probe is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.