Four arrested for murder of 20 year old Delhi man in alleged revenge attack over elopement

Updated on: 09 March,2025 08:06 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

The body of 20-year-old Hritik, who hailed from Jagatpuri, was found in the bushes of a vacant Delhi Development Authority land in Kailash Colony on Friday

Four men were arrested for allegedly murdering a 20-year-old Delhi man in an apparent act of revenge for humiliating one accused's sister with whom he had eloped, an official said on Saturday. The accused have been identified as Shivam (20), Sonu (18), Suraj (23) and Vishal (18).


The body of 20-year-old Hritik, who hailed from Jagatpuri, was found in the bushes of a vacant Delhi Development Authority land in Kailash Colony on Friday. The body bore marks of severe injuries on the neck and there was an attempt to disfigure the face, the official said.


"Investigations revealed that Hritik had been involved in a conflict with Shivam after he eloped with his sister and allegedly abused her," a senior police officer said.


On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Hritik visited Shivam's home and allegedly insulted his family members. This led Shivam and his friends Sonu, Suraj and Vishal to conspire to murder him, he further said.

The group drank with Hritik, lured him to an isolated area in Kailash Colony and murdered him, he added. The accused have confessed to the crime and the police retrieved the murder weapon and the clothes they wore during the killing, the officer said.

A further probe is underway.

