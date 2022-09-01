Breaking News
Mumbai Traffic Police set up control rooms, watch towers as Ganeshotsav begins
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, Gautam Adani
Is someone lying about swine flu numbers in Mumbai?
Mumbai: 4 navy and CISF men held for manhandling cops in Cuffe Parade
BSP to launch 'BJP's pol khol yatra' in Maharashtra
Home > News > India News > Article > Four arrested in Kanpur for abducting sodomising minor boy

Four arrested in Kanpur for abducting, sodomising minor boy

Updated on: 01 September,2022 10:33 AM IST  |  Kanpur
IANS |

Top

According to police reports, the minor was kidnapped two days ago when he had gone out of his house in the Cantonment area to play

Four arrested in Kanpur for abducting, sodomising minor boy

Representational images. Pic/iStock


Four persons have been arrested in Kanpur for kidnapping and sodomising a 10-year-old boy before throwing him alive in the Ganga river. The boy is yet to be found.


According to police reports, the minor was kidnapped two days ago when he had gone out of his house in the Cantonment area to play.

The kidnappers called his father for a ransom of Rs 6 lakhs but when he said that he was unable to pay, they sodomised the boy and threw him in the Ganga alive.


The accused persons have confessed to the crime.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: IIT Kanpur student dies after drowning in river Ganga

Joint Commissioner of Police, Anand Prakash Tiwari said: "There is a possibility that the boy was sexually assaulted before he was thrown in the river. Police are investigating and have arrested four people living in the same locality as the boy."

The father of the boy, who works as a driver, said the kidnappers told him to pay Rs 6 lakh. "I told them I was unable to pay or arrange such a big sum," he said.

He immediately informed the police that tracked four people --Ballu, Amit, Saghir and Ameen -- through the number the kidnappers had used and obtained CCTV footage, showing them picking up the boy.

During interrogation, the accused admitted that they had sodomised the boy after his father said that he would not be able to pay the ransom amount.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
kanpur crime branch Crime News national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK