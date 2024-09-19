Four dead, over 14 injured in Karol Bagh building collapse incident; BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj blames AAP govt in Delhi

Four people have died and more than 14 were injured due to the building collapse incident, she said.

Demanding the Delhi government to take cognisance of old structures in bad state to avoid such incidents in the future, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj attacked AAP, saying that the carelessness of the Delhi government is causing such tragedies in the national capital.

Bansuri Swaraj was in Karol Bhag when she addressed the media after meeting people at the hospital who were injured due to the collapse of a portion of an old building at Bapa Nagar in Karol Bagh on Wednesday.

"Delhi government needs to take cognisance of structures that are in a bad state," Swaraj told the media.

"So far, four people have lost their lives and more than 14 are injured. Some are undergoing treatment in the RML Hospital and some in Lady Hardinge Hospital... Till when will the people of Delhi keep facing such tragedies due to the carelessness of the Delhi government?..." she asked.

She further said that the Delhi government is only blaming the authorities. According to Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Services, the DFS received information about the building collapse in Karol Bagh's Bapa Nagar at 9.10 am.

"As soon as they received the information, the officials from the Delhi Fire Services, with 5 fire tenders, rushed to the site. On Wednesday, Delhi Chief Minister designate and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the bereaved families affected due to the incident.

The Delhi Minister also met the injured persons and the families of the deceased at the RML Hospital evening and assured financial assistance, saying that legal action would be taken against the building owner.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the Municipal Corporation of Delhi should provide Rs 1 crore compensation to the people who lost their lives due to the building collapse in the Bapa Nagar in Karol Bagh. He also said that Rs 5 lakh should also be provided to the people who were injured in the incident.

