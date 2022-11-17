Four detained in connection with blast on Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track

×
Updated on: 17 November,2022 08:11 PM IST  |  Jaipur
PTI |

The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives. The juvenile is 17 years old

Representative image. Pic/Istock


Four people, including a juvenile, have been detained in connection with the blast on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track, a police official said Thursday.


Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were upset as they were not given compensation or a job after their land was acquired by Indian Railways and Hindustan Zinc Limited.



"Three people, including a juvenile, have been detained. Another person from whom they purchased the explosive has also been detained," Additional Director General of Police (ATS-SOG) Ashok Rathore told reporters.


The accused have been identified as Dhool Chand Meena and Prakash Meena. The other accused in the case is Ankush Suvalka, who sold the explosives. The juvenile is 17 years old, he said.

He said Udaipur Police played a key role in busting the case.

The police said Prakash Meena allegedly rode his motorcycle to the track with the 17-year-old. After a train passed, the duo allegedly put a bomb-like bundle on the track and set it on fire, Rathore said.

Dhool Chand Meena allegedly decided to execute the blast after not getting compensation for his land, he added.

The explosion occurred on Monday on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track at a bridge between Jawar and Khawar Chanda under the Ajmer Division of North Western Railway in the early hours of Sunday.

Following directions from Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the anti-terrorist squad (ATS) and special operations group (SOG) of Rajasthan Police started its investigations into the blast.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard visited the site of the explosion on Monday and collected evidence.
The police had started its probe on terrorism and naxalism angles as well.

The track was opened on October 31 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur Express from Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad. 

