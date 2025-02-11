Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Four generations of Ambanis take dip at Maha Kumbh

Four generations of Ambanis take dip at Maha Kumbh

Updated on: 11 February,2025 10:37 PM IST  |  Mahakumbh Nagar (UP)
PTI |

Top

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and took a dip in Sangam, officials here said.

Four generations of Ambanis take dip at Maha Kumbh

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with family performs a ritual while taking a holy dip during the Mahakumbh Mela. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Four generations of Ambanis take dip at Maha Kumbh
x
00:00

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and took a dip in Sangam, officials said.


The family also participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail.


According to a release issued by Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari took the dip.


They were accompanied by Ambani's mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal.

The four generations of Ambanis joined millions at the spiritual pilgrimage at the confluence of the sacred waters of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja attended by the family.

Following the prayer, Ambani met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where the family distributed sweets and life jackets.

Reliance Industries Limited has been serving the Maha Kumbh pilgrims through its 'Teerth Yatri Seva.' The conglomerate in its statement said the firm is guided by its 'We Care' philosophy to serve the devotees with nourishing meals (Anna Seva) and comprehensive healthcare to safe transportation.

Other facilitative measures by the company include Safety on the Sacred Waters, Comfortable Rest Zones, Clear Navigation, and Supporting the Guardians (administration, as well as the cops and life guards).

The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for "global peace and welfare," the release said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mukesh ambani Anant Ambani akash ambani Mahakumbh 2025 kumbh mela reliance

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK