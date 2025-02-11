Four generations of Ambanis take dip at Maha Kumbh

Mahakumbh Nagar, Feb 11 (PTI) Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani visited Maha Kumbh on Tuesday with his family and took a dip in Sangam, officials here said.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani with family performs a ritual while taking a holy dip during the Mahakumbh Mela. Pic/PTI

The family also participated in a yagya at Parmarth Triveni Pushp in Arail.

According to a release issued by Reliance Industries Limited, Ambani along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika, grandchildren Prithvi and Veda, and sisters Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari took the dip.

They were accompanied by Ambani's mother-in-law, Poonamben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal.

The four generations of Ambanis joined millions at the spiritual pilgrimage at the confluence of the sacred waters of Ganga, Yamuna, and mythical Saraswati.

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja attended by the family.

Following the prayer, Ambani met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, where the family distributed sweets and life jackets.

Reliance Industries Limited has been serving the Maha Kumbh pilgrims through its 'Teerth Yatri Seva.' The conglomerate in its statement said the firm is guided by its 'We Care' philosophy to serve the devotees with nourishing meals (Anna Seva) and comprehensive healthcare to safe transportation.

Other facilitative measures by the company include Safety on the Sacred Waters, Comfortable Rest Zones, Clear Navigation, and Supporting the Guardians (administration, as well as the cops and life guards).

The family participated in the Vishwa Shanti Yagya praying for "global peace and welfare," the release said.

