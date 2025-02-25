Breaking News
Four held in Chhattisgarh school blast case

Updated on: 26 February,2025 08:36 AM IST  |  Bilaspur
Agencies |

A class IV girl student was injured in the explosion which occurred on February 21.

The investigation into an explosion in the washroom of a school in Chhattisgarh revealed that five students, including three girls, orchestrated the blast by planting sodium metal to target a female teacher they are upset with, police said on Tuesday.


A class IV girl student was injured in the explosion which occurred on February 21. Following a thorough investigation and examination of CCTV footage, the police detained four of the five involved students on February 23. The four detained children, all class VIII students, were produced in a juvenile court which sent them to the juvenile home, a police officer said.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


chhattisgarh CCTV india

