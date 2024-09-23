Four-hour ritualistic sanitisation at Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh

A four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana (ritualistic sanitisation) to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred during the YSRCP regime at Tirumala temple is underway now, temple sources said on Monday.

Tirupati Venkateswara temple/ File Photo

A Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) source confirmed to PTI that the ritual began at 6 am and will last till 10 am, aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus (consecrated sweet) and others.

TTD executive officer J Shyamala Rao on Sunday said these rituals will ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees.

