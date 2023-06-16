Four killed, one injured in road accident in Assam

Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district

Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Friday.

Five persons were returning from a wedding after midnight in Digboi town when their speeding vehicle hit a tree, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, they said.

The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said.

The dead persons have been identified as Amrit Dutta, Disha Gope, Subhas Gope and Sadhana Gope while the injured is Ratan Gope, police added.

