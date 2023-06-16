Breaking News
Police arrest history-sheeter
Civic body begins search for alternative sources of drinking water
Awareness, common bins for this trash, please!
Out of 910 roads, only 38 concreted by BMC before rains
Crime branch arrests serial mobile thief involved in 25 cases
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Four killed one injured in road accident in Assam

Four killed, one injured in road accident in Assam

Updated on: 16 June,2023 12:12 PM IST  |  Guwahati
PTI |

Top

Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district

Four killed, one injured in road accident in Assam

Representative image

Listen to this article
Four killed, one injured in road accident in Assam
x
00:00

Four persons were killed and another critically injured in a road accident in Assam's Tinsukia district, police said on Friday.


Five persons were returning from a wedding after midnight in Digboi town when their speeding vehicle hit a tree, killing three persons on the spot and injuring two others, they said.


The injured were rushed to the hospital where one of them succumbed to her injuries while the other was battling for his life, police said.


The dead persons have been identified as Amrit Dutta, Disha Gope, Subhas Gope and Sadhana Gope while the injured is Ratan Gope, police added.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
assam india national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK