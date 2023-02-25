Breaking News
Mumbai police recruitment drive: Another day, another candidate collapses
Four out of 10 Mumbaikars are at high risk of heart diseases
Mumbai: Wedding season on, Kadak gang back on street
Maharashtra HSC exam 2023: Seven students in distress saved from losing academic year
Mumbai: Cops hunt for man who wrecked grotto

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Four year old boy three others killed as truck overturns falls on them in central Delhi Police

Four-year-old boy, three others killed as truck overturns, falls on them in central Delhi: Police

Updated on: 25 February,2023 12:58 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned at street number 10, Anand Parbat and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said

Four-year-old boy, three others killed as truck overturns, falls on them in central Delhi: Police

Representative Image


Four people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed after an MCD truck overturned and fell on them in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area in the early hours of Saturday, police said.


Police received information at around 1.30 am that a truck had overturned at street number 10, Anand Parbat and some people, including labourers, were stuck under it, a senior officer said.



The truck belonging to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was lifted with the help of a crane, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said, adding that the bodies of three people, who were killed on the spot, and a severely-injured man were pulled out.


The injured man, Killu (40), was rushed to the nearby Jeewan Mala hospital, but he also succumbed to his injuries, police said.

Also Read: Man, son shot at over parking dispute in Delhi's Yamuna Vihar

Besides Killu, the three other victims were his son Anuj (four), Ramesh (30) and Sonam (25). All of them were from Tikamgarh in Madhya Pradesh, the DCP said, adding that the boy was playing in the area when the accident occurred.

The driver of the speeding truck lost control over the vehicle, which overturned and fell on the labourers who were engaged in road construction work, the officer said.

The truck driver is yet to be traced, he said, adding that the bodies were shifted to the mortuary of the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.

Legal action is being initiated on the basis of a statement from Moti (40), a labourer who escaped with minor injuries, police said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

india national news India news delhi new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK