Fourth senior executive exits Meta India within 6 months

Updated on: 18 May,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

In November, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap

Meta’s director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company. He joined the social media giant in January 2019.


Chopra will help in the transition over the next few weeks. He said on LinkedIn, “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly... I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life.” His replacement was not announced.



In November, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap. Within days of Mohan’s exit, Abhijit Bose, who was head of India, WhatsApp, also stepped down after a stint of nearly four years. And so did Rajiv Aggarwal, who was Meta India’s director of Public Policy. In September, Manesh Mahatme quit as the chief of WhatsApp Pay in India.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

