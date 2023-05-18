Fourth senior executive exits Meta India within 6 months

In November, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap

Meta’s director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company. He joined the social media giant in January 2019.

Chopra will help in the transition over the next few weeks. He said on LinkedIn, “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly... I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life.” His replacement was not announced.

In November, Meta’s India head Ajit Mohan quit to join rival Snap. Within days of Mohan’s exit, Abhijit Bose, who was head of India, WhatsApp, also stepped down after a stint of nearly four years. And so did Rajiv Aggarwal, who was Meta India’s director of Public Policy. In September, Manesh Mahatme quit as the chief of WhatsApp Pay in India.

