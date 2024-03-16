‘Freeze BJP’s bank accounts, investigate,' says Mallikarjun Kharge

Kharge also raised the issue of several companies purchasing electoral bonds soon after they faced raids by central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge

Congress President M Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded a special investigation into the electoral bonds scheme, through which the ruling party has encashed Rs 6,060 crore over five years, and said the BJP’s bank accounts must be frozen till its completion.

Kharge also raised the issue of several companies purchasing electoral bonds soon after they faced raids by central agencies such as Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax Department.

While the BJP has collected crores of rupees in electoral bonds, the bank account of the Congress, which received donations, was frozen, he said.

“Prime Minister says ‘Na khaunga, na khane dunga (Will not eat, will not let others eat)’, but today it has been exposed by the Supreme Court how the BJP has made money out of electoral bonds. SBI data shows BJP got 50 per cent donations and Congress got only 11 per cent,” Kharge said.

