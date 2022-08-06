Friendship Day 2022: Wishes, messages and greetings to share with your best friend

Every year, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 7

Representative Image. Pic/Istock

When we hear or read anything about ‘Friendship Day’, we are instantly transported back to our childhood. People celebrate the day to honour the friendship that they share with their beautiful friends. Every year, Friendship Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August. This year, it will be celebrated on August 7.

On Friendship Day, people send gifts, heartfelt messages or surprise their best friends with their favourite things.

Here are some best wishes, images, messages, and greetings to share with your loved ones.

- Dear friend, ever since you came into my life, you have filled my life with joy and happiness! Happy Friendship Day!

- It’s another wonderful year of friendship. This day has come yet again to remind us how much we mean to each other. Happy Friendship Day!

- May God strengthen our bond and fill our lives with happy memories. Wishing you a Happy Friendship Day.

- On this friendship day, I pray that our friendship remains forever. Happy Friendship Day.

- A true friend is someone who gives you all the freedom to be yourself and it is hard to find true friendship in life. But it's the sweetest thing that can ever happen in your life. Happy Friendship Day!

