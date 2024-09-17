Breaking News
From flight delays to engine failures: What is ailing India's aviation sector?

Updated on: 17 September,2024 11:12 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Divya Nair | divya.nair@mid-day.com

While India’s aviation sector has great potential, it's constantly plagued by the problems of flight delays, engine failures and lack of adequate staff. If these issues are addressed, the industry can thrive and become a huge player globally

Representational Image

Key Highlights

  1. India’s aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years
  2. The domestic air traffic has surged in the country over the years
  3. In the first six months of this year, 79.35 million passengers travelled by flight

India’s aviation sector has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, making air travel accessible to most people and leading to a broader inter-city network, thereby fueling economic growth. The domestic air traffic has surged in the country over the years. In the first six months of this year, 79.35 million passengers travelled by flight, which is a 4% increase from the corresponding period in 2023. It is also the highest-ever domestic passenger traffic for six months. Despite all these developments, the Indian aviation industry is facing several challenges, from financial crunch to flight delays, engine failures and lack of adequate staff.

