The significance of holding a G20 meeting in Srinagar is that the city is a strange blend of traditional heritage and modern infrastructure with cutting-edge technology

Security personnel check a vehicle amid a high alert in view of the G20 meeting in J&K's Srinagar, in Jammu, Monday, May 22, 2023. PTI Photo

Listen to this article Srinagar's Boulevard, Gupkar roads remain off limits for people as G20 summit continues for second day x 00:00

Minister of state in the prime minister's office Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that significance of holding a G20 meeting in Srinagar is that the city is a strange blend of traditional heritage and modern infrastructure with cutting-edge technology. He was addressing the inaugural session of the third tourism working group meeting of the G20 countries at the SKICC in Srinagar.

"Srinagar, Kashmir, has been one of the earliest seats of learning both in Persian as well as in Sanskrit. It has a wide range of artisanship, and craftsmanship, ranging from carpets, embroidery, and shawls.

"On the other hand, we have the most advanced infrastructural upgraded projects. We have the highest railway bridge in the world which is 35 metres higher than the Eiffel Tower. It is located over river Chenab which is one of largest rivers in India," he said.

Also read: Bharatiya Janata Party requests Jammu & Kashmir's political leaders to welcome G20 delegates

Singh said Jammu and Kashmir also has Asia's longest bi-directional road tunnel which is known as Shyama Prasad Mukherjee tunnel - on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Referring to India's presidency of the G20, the Union minister said India is ready to share the global responsibility as far as our obligation towards the economy, environment, and society is concerned.

Meanwhile, the Boulevard and Gupkar roads leading to the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on the shores of the famous Dal Lake here remained off limits for people for the second consecutive day on Tuesday.

Security personnel have sealed both roads - which approach the meeting venue - as a security measure to ensure the event concludes incident-free, officials said.

The movement of people and transport was not allowed and the traffic was diverted through other routes, they said.

The officials said security forces have been deployed in strength around the meeting venue as well as elsewhere to keep a close vigil.

Checkpoints have been erected at many places in the city here and security forces personnel were undertaking random checking and frisking of the vehicles to ensure that no subversive elements manage to enter the city. (With inputs from PTI)